Injuries: Matthews suffers chip fracture in sternum

The Bills dealt one of the most potential-packed receivers of the last decade, and in part of their hefty return package received the productive Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, the Bills may have to wait a while before seeing him on the field.

Matthews sustained a "chip fracture" in his sternum during his first practice with the club, according to an official announcement made by the Bills on Monday.

Injury Update: Jordan Mathews has a chip fracture in his sternum and will be listed as week to week. #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/GDuqXm2sHG â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 14, 2017

This obviously isn't the way Buffalo hoped the Matthews era would get going. After removing Sammy Watkins from the equation, Tyrod Taylor now has to operate with rookie Zay Jones, veteran Anquan Boldin and a slew of wideouts competing for playing time behind them. Matthews will have to learn the offense from the sideline.

This was never going to be a high-flying attack in Buffalo this year. Clearly, the Bills are setting up the chess board for 2018 and beyond, but in the meantime are certainly putting plenty of pressure on Taylor to be the best quarterback he can be.

Here is the other injury news we are tracking on Monday:

1. Jaguars wideout Marqise Lee suffered a high-ankle sprain this past weekend at practice, a source informed told NFL Network Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that the USC product will try to come back for the season opener, but caution from the team could push his return date back.

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette was held out of practice again on Monday. Fournette is dealing with a nagging foot injury and coach Doug Marrone said Sunday the team is exercising caution and not rushing a return.

2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that tailback Devonta Freeman is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers.