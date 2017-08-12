Saints signing former Dolphins DE Jason Jones

The New Orleans Saints are adding some beef to their defensive line.

The team is signing veteran defensive end Jason Jones, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced Saturday.

Jones played 14 games, starting five, with the Miami Dolphins in 2016, compiling 3.5 sacks and 22 tackles. Before Miami waived him prior to the wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jones played a significant role last season, seeing 40 or more snaps in eight of his 14 games, and there wasn't a noticeable dip in his play.

At 31 years old, Jones brings experience -- 31 starts in Detroit the two seasons before joining Miami -- and snap-eating ability to a Saints front that could use both. Jones also adds versatility to play across the formation, something New Orleans sorely needed.

With Nick Fairley on injured reserve, the Saints needed more bodies in their defensive line rotation. Jones won't provide much pop, but he's a reliable veteran to bring in at this stage of the year.