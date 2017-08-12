Injuries: Jalen Ramsey off PUP; Calais Campbell returns

Jalen Ramsey is back at practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The second-year cornerback was removed from the physically unable to perform list by the team Saturday and has been cleared to practice. Ramsey opened training camp on PUP as he continued his recovery from core muscle surgery in June.

Ramsey, who played up to lofty expectations last year with a pair of interceptions (one brought back for a touchdown), 14 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 55 solo tackles. The club spent lavishly this offseason atop the cornerback market, pairing Ramsey with former Texans standout A.J. Bouye in order to build on their strengths.

The Ramsey-Bouye combo is one of the reasons why many pundits expect the Jaguars to have one of the NFL's top secondaries this season.

He wasn't the only notable Jaguars player back at practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell returned after not practicing since July 30 due to an undisclosed medical issue. Offensive tackle Jermey Parnell also is at practice after sitting out Thursday's preseason opener with an undisclosed injury.

Here are some other injuries we've been tracking on Saturday:

1. The Miami Dolphins have officially shut down quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The team placed the injured quarterback on injured reserve Saturday. He is scheduled to undergo ACL surgery next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Center Mike Pouncey (hip) moved past individual drills and took snaps with the first-team offense for the first time in camp. Coach Adam Gase said no decision has been made on whether Pouncey will play in preseason. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil returned to practice after missing several days because of a personal matter.

2. The Denver Broncos placed defensive end Billy Winn on injured reserve Saturday. Winn suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Rapoport reported. Pass rusher Shane Ray told the Broncos' official website his recovery from a torn hand ligament is going "fine" and he's still aiming to make his return early in the regular season.

In addition, defensive end Derek Wolfe will only miss a little time after suffering a sprained ankle in practice, Rapoport reported.

Wide receiver Carlos Henderson is dealing with a thumb injury and missed Broncos practice, according to Mike Klis of KUSA-TV.

3. Kyle Shanahan told reporters that San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner suffered a low ankle sprain on Friday night. Buckner is not expected not play next week against the Broncos, but Shanahan said the injury is not considered to be long-term.

4. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) will return to practice this week, but coach Doug Pederson said he hasn't decided if Jeffery will play in the preseason or take full-team work.

5. Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens is dealing with swelling in his knee and is day to day, coach Jay Gruden said. Gruden also expects linebacker Junior Galette to be out 6-7 days with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Trent Murphy, who tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason game, was placed on injured reserve.

Gruden also said the team will re-evaluate tight end Jordan Reed's toe injury after the Redskins' next preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 19.

6. Chicago Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton returned to practice for the first time since his appendectomy.

7. The Minnesota Vikings waived/injured running back Bishop Sankey two days after he suffered a torn ACL. The team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bronson Hill to take up his spot on the roster.

8. New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson remains in concussion protocol following a hit he suffered during training camp earlier this month, coach Ben McAdoo said.

9. The Carolina Panthers are signing former Eagles defensive lineman Connor Wujciak to fill in the injured Vernon Butler, Rapoport reported. Butler suffered a knee sprain in Carolina's preseason opener, and coach Ron Rivera said Friday he hopes the defensive tackle will be ready for the season opener.