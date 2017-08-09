Colts cut DE Langford with failed physical designation

Kendall Langford is out in Indianapolis.

The Colts defensive end was released Wednesday with a failed physical designation. Langford had been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, still dealing with the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve last season.

Before suffering the knee injury, Langford had played in 135 consecutive games, which at the time was the longest active run for any NFL defensive lineman. The defensive end had two years left on his deal and, according to Colts beat reporter Mike Chappell of CBS 4, his release saves Indianapolis $3.75 million in cap space. Entering his 10th season, Langford has made previous stops in St. Louis and Miami.

It's unclear at the moment which defensive end will assume Langford's starting role in Indy's 3-4 scheme.

Langford's exit signals a sea change in leadership along Indianapolis' defensive line. New general manager Chris Ballard stockpiled talent in the front seven this offseason through free agency and the draft, namely defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods and rookie edge rusher Tarell Basham, to remake the defense to his liking. In total, he made six defensive free-agent aquistions and took six defenders in the draft.

Langford's struggles to return from injury likely forced the GM's hand, but releasing the veteran sends the message once again that Ballard is in full control in Indianapolis.