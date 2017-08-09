Cowboys extend punter Chris Jones through 2021

Punters are people who deserve mega contract extensions too!

The Dallas Cowboys signed punter Chris Jones to a four-year extension, the team announced Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, that the deal is worth $8.7 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed.

Slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season, Jones will now be booting footballs in Big D through 2021.

Jones has been with the Cowboys since 2011 and their starting punter since 2013. Over his six year-career, he has averaged 45.2 yards per punt with a 40.9 net average, which in that span is about the league average. According to the team, he has the all-time highest percentage of punts downed inside the 20-yard line (39.9 percent) in Cowboys history.

For all his punting prowess, Jones is probably best known among casual fans for the above hit he laid on Lions return man Andre Roberts last season.