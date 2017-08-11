What to watch for in this weekend's preseason games

The Cowboys and Cardinals whetted our appetite for football during last week's Hall of Fame game -- a precursor to this weekend's full slate of preseason action.

Here's one thing we're watching for in each of the games going down this weekend (all game times Eastern). Get the latest preseason news, updates, and highlights with NFL Mobile. Plus live national games and NFL Network 24/7 included only with Verizon.

SUNDAY, Aug. 13:

» Lions at Colts, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network

With Andrew Luck still not throwing passes, all eyes turn to Scott Tolzien. It's interesting to see teams like the Ravens explore options at backup quarterback when their No. 2 is Ryan Mallett, and Joe Flacco is likely to return by the season opener. And yet, a team like Indianapolis remains quiet. Maybe they see something in Tolzien that the rest of us have not, and maybe that will be on display on Sunday against the Lions.

» Seahawks at Chargers, 8 p.m., NFL Network

Tough break for the Chargers, who cannot debut first-round pick Mike Williams (back) this weekend or perhaps at all this season. Their second-round pick Forrest Lamp (knee) is also out for the year. The Seahawks will not be able to see anything from their top pick, Malik McDowell, either after his horrifying ATV crash. So what do we watch for? Eddie Lacy. The running back has been quiet in Seahawks camp and faces stiff competition from incumbent Thomas Rawls.