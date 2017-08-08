Injuries: Jay Ajayi (concussion) limited at practice

Jay Cutler was on the practice field Tuesday for the Miami Dolphins. He was joined by another vital piece of the offense in Jay Ajayi.

The running back is still in concussion protocol, but he was on the field with his pads and helmet on, catching passes from Cutler, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Ajayi is not cleared for game action, but having him on the practice field is a positive sign for the running back's progression.

Video evidence of the news:

(Sidebar: You got to lead him, Cutty. Guess Jay is still knocking off the rust.)

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tuesday he'd be "hard-pressed" to play Ajayi Wednesday in the team's preseason game against the Falcons.

Ajayi's progression back from concussion protocol is important as we grind toward the regular season. The bruising back was a top-five runner down the stretch last season, despite playing behind a porous offensive line. Ajayi enters 2017 as the focal point of Gase's offense.

A healthy Ajayi gives the Dolphins one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL. Tuesday's participation marks a step in him returning to full health.

Here is the other injury news we are tracking Tuesday:

1. Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos is nursing a groin injury, so the team is working out John Lunsford and Conrad Ukropina at the position on Tuesday, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.