Injuries: Latavius Murray (ankle) activated off PUP

Dalvin Cook finally has some competition in Mankato.

The Vikings activated running back Latavius Murray off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday. Murray had been sidelined while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

The team added that Murray will practice on Monday.

The former Raiders running back returns to Vikings practice at the perfect time. Murray's absence paved the way for the second-round pick Cook to take more snaps, and from all indications, Cook made the most of his time with the ones. Now with Murray back in fold, we might get a better picture of how the Vikings intend to balance the two backs in the regular season.

In other Vikings injury news, tackle Riley Reiff returned to practice Monday after missing more than a week of camp with a back injury.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Monday:

1. The Jets' lone remaining starting wide receiver from last season will not play in 2017. Quincy Enunwa will miss the sesaon after suffering a season-ending neck injury in Saturday's practice, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Enunwa recorded 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and was slated for an increase in targets and production.

Bowles: Enunwa has a bulging disc. A second opinion will likely indicate surgery & a 6-9 month recovery. Considered not career threatening. â New York Jets (@nyjets) August 7, 2017

2. Cam Newton is still not participating in full throwing drills. For the third straight practice, the Panthers quarterback threw softly off to the side with trainers, and looked "comfortable" doing so, per ESPN.com's David Newton. Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he and the team doctors are pleased with where Newton is in his rehab process.

3. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will play in the team's preseason opener against the Jets, coach Mike Mularkey announced Monday night. Coaches will determine how much the signal-caller plays later this week. Mariota suffered a fractured fibula in Week 16 last season.

4. Good news for the Bills: Sammy Watkins participated in team drills on Monday after the injury-prone wide receiver tweaked his left ankle during Sunday's practice. Watkins clarified Monday that he is fine and that the minor injury is unrelated to the foot ailment that has bothered him throughout his career.

5. Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson suffered a "slight pull" of his hamstring. Jay Gruden told reporters the second-year wideout is "day-to-day" going forward.

6. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell will be out "quite a while." McDowell suffered a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident in July. The rookie was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list immediately upon reporting to camp.

7. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi remains in concussion protocol.

8. Bears coach John Fox told reporters that center Eric Kush tore his hamstring and will undergo season-ending surgery. Kush started four games at guard for Chicago last season.

9. The 49ers officially placed linebacker Malcolm Smith on injured reserve on Monday. Smith suffered a torn pectoral over the weekend and is out for the remainder of the season.

10. Bengals backup tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off of the practice field on Monday with a leg injury and will undergo tests, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell.

11. Titans running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice Monday night after missing some time due to a hamstring injury, per the team's official website.