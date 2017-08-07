Jarvis Landry under investigation for possible domestic battery

Officials say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being investigated for possible domestic battery.

A spokesman for the Broward County State Attorney's office said Monday in an email to The Associated Press the allegations were under review.

The case was referred to prosecutors by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department last Friday, the State Attorney's office told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The State Attorney's office currently is reviewing the case to make a determination on whether it will file charges against Landry, Pelissero adds. No decision is expected this week.

A police spokeswoman told The AP the incident occurred in April.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the incident involved the mother of Landry's child and that police investigated the matter at the time of the incident. Police did not prosecute and Landry cooperated and also provided information to the Dolphins, Rapoport added.

A league spokesperson told Rapoport on Monday that "the matter is under review."

Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of Landry's child, released the following statement via her publicist to Rapoport:

In March of 2017 the father of my child and I had a vocal disagreement that resulted in someone calling 911. I, myself did not call the police. When the police arrived they determined that there was no cause for any arrests nor was there any concern for my physical well-being. There were no arrests made, there were no criminal charges, I was not in any way physically harmed. Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else. Jarvis and I are happily raising our beautiful daughter and I would like to make a plea to the media that they refrain from spreading this completely false story.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says the team is aware of the situation and that "proper steps" have been taken.

The 24-year-old Landry is in his fourth NFL season out of LSU. He has 288 career receptions for 3,051 yards for the Dolphins. He was on the practice field Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.