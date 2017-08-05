Gase confirms Jay Cutler has interest in joining Miami

With Ryan Tannehill's knee situation still lingering in limbo, the question about whether the Miami Dolphins will add Jay Cutler to the roster continues to be discussed.

Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Cutler is interested in potentially joining the Dolphins, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Gase confirmed he had one conversation with the quarterback-turned-broadcaster about Cutler coming out of a brief retirement. The coach added anything further is premature at this point.

Cutler's broadcast agent tweeted Saturday morning that Cutler hasn't made any decisions on whether he'd want to return.

Not sure where sources are coming from but as of 10:50am Jay Cutler hasn't made any decisions. Stay tuned for actual on the record â Mark Block (@chuyblock) August 5, 2017

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Cutler is Miami's top choice if the team decides to add a veteran to compete with Matt Moore, who took over first-team duties after Tannehill's injury.

Cutler enjoyed his most efficient season in 2015 when Gase was the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. The veteran signal-caller's familiarity with the system could help make the quick transition easier if the sides eventually agree to a deal.

Gase said Saturday that Cutler made no demands on starting if he joins Miami.

The Dolphins continue to ponder whether Tannehill will undergo surgery that would end his season. Adding Cutler would likely hinge on that decision and how comfortable the team is with Moore as its year-long starter. Moore reportedly had an up-and-down day in Saturday's scrimmage.