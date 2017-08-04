Jay Cutler's reps, Dolphins have talked about contract

Jay Cutler's expected ride off into the broadcast booth might not happen so soon.

With Ryan Tannehill's status seriously in question, the Miami Dolphins and Cutler's representation have discussed a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed. Nothing has been agreed upon, but Cutler is Miami's top choice, Rapoport added.

Cutler last played for the Chicago Bears in 2016, completing 81 of 137 pass attempts (59.1 percent) for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games. Cutler's season was shortened by injury, and his departure from Chicago expedited by apathy on the part of the organization (and the rest of the league). After eight seasons, the Bears no longer wanted Cutler, and after drawing little interest elsewhere he opted for the booth, signing a deal with FOX.

Unlike Tony Romo, Cutler's move to television wasn't made because of a sweet offer. It was made because the league's members showed little to no desire to employ him, even as he possessed one to continue playing. But things in Miami suddenly might be different, and with much worse quarterbacks taking snaps in other NFL cities, Cutler could suddenly become Miami's golden calf.

We won't get caught in hyperbole, because Cutler is still Cutler. There's hope, though, in an existing connection between he and Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who was Cutler's offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. That season, Cutler completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,659 yards and a 21-11 TD-to-INT ratio.

Cutler is expected to call Chicago's preseason contest against Tennessee on Aug. 27, and the Bears' regular-season opener against the Falcons on Sept. 10. That is, if he's not elsewhere in a Miami Dolphins uniform. We're on Tannehill Watch, folks, and as a byproduct, Cutler Watch. It feels like spring again.