Injuries: Donte Moncrief day to day with AC joint sprain

The Indianapolis Colts are down another offensive starter in camp.

Donte Moncrief will join Andrew Luck (shoulder) on the sidelines with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, coach Chuck Pagano told reporters Friday. The wide receiver is day to day after suffering the injury Thursday.

Moncrief is slated to start the season as Indy's second receiver across from T.Y. Hilton. Behind Moncrief on the depth chart are Chester Rogers, Kamar Aiken and Phillip Dorsett.

Though the injury sounds like nothing serious, Moncrief's upper body health merits monitoring. The wideout missed half of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury.

Here are the other injuries we are monitoring on Friday:

1. Good news for Philadelphia Eagles fans worried about their shiny new receiver: Alshon Jeffery has put his shoulder injury behind him. That's the word from coach Doug Pederson, who told reporters the team is being cautious with the former Bears wide receiver and hasn't decided if Jeffery will play in the preseason opener next Thursday. Jeffery has not practiced since Saturday and did not practice Friday on what Pederson deemed a "rest day."

Adam Zaruba, a Canadian rugby player whom the Eagles signed two weeks ago as a tight end, sat out practice Friday with a concussion.

2. Everything is on the table, including season-ending surgery, for Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Miami coach Adam Gase told reporters that the organization has yet to make a decision on what to do with their franchise quarterback's left knee after Tannehill tweaked it Thursday. Tannehill suffered a partial tear in his left ACL last season, causing him to miss the final three games of 2016 regular season and the Dolphins' wild-card loss to the Steelers.

3. The Los Angeles Chargers activated Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Friday. Verrett missed most of last season with a partially torn ACL. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was struggled with lower body injuries in the past, sat out Friday's practice with a sore calf.

4. Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Friday. Coach Vance Joseph told reporters that the severity of the injury is unknown.

5. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sat out practice because of a swollen knee, but coach Andy Reid said "he'll be fine." Cornerback Steven Nelson is dealing with a groin injury and running back Charcandrick West is working through an ankle injury, while cornerback Terrance Mitchell has a hamstring strain.

6. The New York Giants are breathing easy after receiving Sterling Shepard's MRI results. Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters the MRI on his wideout's ankle showed nothing serious, but did not give a timetable on Shepard's return. Shepard said he is day to day and added that, while reports that he was crying were exaggerated, he was "screaming" following the injury.

7. Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cordy Glenn got a second opinion on his lingering foot injury, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Glenn, who sat out Thursday and Friday's practice session, has been limited in training camp due to soreness in his foot. McDermott said he expects Glenn to practice again soon.

8. In non-injury news, the New York Jets signed defensive end Devon Still on Friday.

9. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett (leg) was removed from the PUP list on Friday.