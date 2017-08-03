Injuries: Malik McDowell reports to Seahawks camp

Malik McDowell is finally back in Seattle.

The Seahawks' second-round selection reported to training camp Thursday and was added to the non-football injury (NFI) list.

The rookie defensive tackle failed to show when camp opened on Sunday after suffering a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and James Palmer reported. The team added that the incident occurred a couple of weeks ago and subsequently placed McDowell on the reserve/did not report list.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll characterized McDowell's injuries as a long-term issue and didn't provide specifics on when he might be healthy. He said he wasn't sure if McDowell could play this season.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Thursday:

1. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill left practice after suffering a non-contact left knee injury. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports Tannehill suffered no structural damage to his knee, per a member of the organization. Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2016 regular season and the Dolphins' wild-card loss to the Steelers after suffering ACL and MCL injuries in his left knee.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left practice early after he reportedly suffered an apparent right ankle injury, but coach Mike Tomlin said Big Ben was "great" after the session ended.

3. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams sprained his ankle during 7-on-7s and was pulled from practice. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters he didn't know the severity of the injury, but Adams said on Twitter: "I'm okay." Matt Forte sat out of Jets practice for the second straight day with a hamstring injury and is "day-to-day."

4. Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis and running back Demarco Murray are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Davis left practice early on Thursday and will undergo MRI tests on his hammy, coach Mike Mularkey told reporters. Mularkey added that Murray is dealing with a hamstring tweak and did not practice Thursday.

5. Cam Newton (shoulder) didn't throw at Panthers practice for the third straight day. He was joined on the sidelines Thursday by tackle Matt Kalil (groin), defensive tackle Kawann Short (hamstring) and rookie runner Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

6. The Ravens are playing it safe with Breshad Perriman. The wide receiver missed his second straight practice with a tweaked hamstring. Recently signed tight end Larry Donnell suffered a finger/hand injury, according to the team, but there is no word on its severity.

7. The Raiders removed linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive lineman Mario Edwards from the NFI list. Wide receiver Amari Cooper also practiced after sitting out Tuesday.

8. The Jaguars announced that long snapper Carson Tinker will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL and undergoing season-ending surgery.

9. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said tight end David Njoku did not practice on Thursday. Jackson said the first-round pick will be "fine" as he's battling a minor back issue.

10. Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Joe Mixon suffered a cut to his foot during 11-on-11 drills, but he told reporters after practice he was fine.