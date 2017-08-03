Ryan Tannehill leaves practice after falling awkwardly

The Miami Dolphins received an injury scare to their most important player.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with a non-contact injury during Thursday's practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Per the Miami Herald, Tannehill was scrambling to the sideline during team drills when he went down awkwardly. The signal-caller remained down for about 15 seconds before getting up and walking slowly to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

There are currently no further details on the injury.

Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2016 regular season and the Dolphins' wild-card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering ACL and MCL injuries in his left knee.

All offseason the Dolphins and Tannehill have insisted his knee was stable.

"Just so everyone hears, the knee is really good. It feels really good," he said just last week, via the team's official website. "I haven't had any changes since the spring. I was a full participant in the spring and still going really well. Now we don't have to address that anymore, right?"

Matt Moore is still the Dolphins backup. The soon-to-be 33-year-old started four games for Miami in Tannehill's stead last season. While Moore remains a competent backup, if Tannehill misses any significant amount of time, it's a massive blow to the Dolphins' playoff chances. Adam Gase is a quarterback guru, but playing 16 games with a limited Moore is not what he had in mind entering Year 2.

After Jay Ajayi suffered a concussion earlier this week, a major injury to Tannehill would be a devastating blow to an intriguing offense.