Injuries: Dolphins Jay Ajayi sidelined with concussion

The Miami Dolphins got one defensive playmaker back on the field and will be without an offensive workhorse.

The team activated safety Reshad Jones off the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Jones is in pads and will practice today. The rangy safety tweaked his calf during personal workouts this summer and missed the first few practices of training camp.

Jones was playing at an All-Pro level in 2016 before he missed 10 games with a neck injury. When he's on the field, the ball hawking safety is one of the best back-end playmakers in the NFL.

That's the good news in Miami. Now for the bad:

Jay Ajayi is out with a confirmed concussion. He'll miss practice Wednesday and likely sit out at least a week, per the Miami Herald.

The powerful running back suffered the injury on Monday. Hopefully, it's just a week issue for Ajayi and doesn't linger late into August.

Here's another injury we've been tracking during Wednesday's training camps:

1. Jaguars running back I'Tavius Mathers will be released from the hospital Wednesday and will return to the team facility after suffering a cervical spinal cord injury during Tuesday's practice, the team announced. The team's medical staff will continue to evaluate his status and will work with Mathers to decide the best course of action for his recovery.

2. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did not throw during individual drills with his wide receivers. Newton did not throw Tuesday because a soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder.