Malik McDowell to report to Seahawks camp Tuesday

Malik McDowell's absence from Seahawks training camp will be short-lived.

McDowell is heading to Seattle and will report to camp on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his plans. The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta first reported the news.

The rookie defensive tackle failed to show when camp opened on Sunday after suffering a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and James Palmer reported. The team added that the incident occurred a couple of weeks ago and subsequently placed McDowell on the reserve/did not report list.

In a team statement released shortly after news of McDowell's absence emerged, the Seahawks said, "As a precautionary measure, Malik has remained back in Michigan under the care of physicians there. Our medical people have been in constant communication with his physicians and have been monitoring the situation. At this point it is important for Malik to stay at home and rest."

McDowell said Sunday on Twitter, "I am doing well and expect to rejoin my teammates in Seattle in the next few days. My injury is not life or career threatening as some have speculated. I am grateful for the support I have received from the Seahawks organization, my doctors and my family. You will see me back on the field in the near future."

There is still no guarantee that McDowell will play this season, but having the defensive tackle in house sooner rather later will give Seattle a better opportunity to properly assess the health of its second-round selection.