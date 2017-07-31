Injury roundup: Jay Ajayi under concussion evaluation

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion after making an early exit from Monday's practice session, coach Adam Gase said.

Ajayi was seen walking with team trainers to the locker room during the morning practice session, and he didn't return to the field.

The Pro Bowl running back rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games last season for the Dolphins.

Here are the other training camp injuries we've been tracking on Monday:

1. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters that first-round rookie wideout Mike Williams could potentially miss the entire season due to his back injury.

2. Packers rookie defensive tackle Montravius Adams suffered a stress fracture in his foot and likely needs a screw inserted, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury could cause the third-round pick to be sidelined until the start of the regular season.

3. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Broncos free-agent acquisition Ron Leary is not practicing on Monday after the offensive lineman was pulled from Sunday's practice due to a groin injury.