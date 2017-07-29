Kobe Bryant swings by Chargers facilities ahead of camp

Toto, we're not in San Diego anymore.

The Los Angeles Chargers brought out the Southern California star power on their first day of training camp, inviting Los Angeles Lakers legend and Orange County resident Kobe Bryant to their training facility in Costa Mesa.

At least one Chargers player was psyched about the Black Mamba's presence.

No word on what the future Basketball Hall of Famer told the Bolts as they embark on their first season in the Greater Los Angeles area, but we imagine it went something like this.