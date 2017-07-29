Telesco: Bolts were looking to acquire Cardale at draft

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired their backup quarterback of the future on Thursday when they traded for Cardale Jones.

But according to general manager Tom Telesco, the organization had been eyeing the former Ohio State quarterback for quite some time.

Telesco told ESPN that the Bolts had been looking to trade for Jones, entering his second season, since the draft in April, and their infatuation with the gunslinger stretches all the way back to 2016. The day before Jones was selected by Rex Ryan's Buffalo Bills in the fourth round in the 2016 draft, the Chargers had held a private workout with the QB in Columbus.

This week, Los Angeles finally got its man, adding Jones to a QB room that includes Philip Rivers -- who has three years left with the Bolts -- longtime backup Kellen Clemens and former Undrafted fixture Mike Bercovici.

"Obviously we're looking for competition at that spot," Telesco added. "And with Cardale, he's a quarterback with some developmental traits that are hard to find.

"Our scouts had really high grades on him when he came out in the draft. And then the fact that Anthony had him in Buffalo for a year -- that way he knew him -- so it was a good blend for us and a good combination for that. Since Brad Sorensen, we haven't had a young quarterback in our system that we could work with, so he's going to be one of those guys."

Jones was expendable in Buffalo's new regime and was highly sought after by former Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's remodeling Chargers. Thursday's swap was a win-win for both sides, and one that L.A. hopes reaps more than just a second-string arm.