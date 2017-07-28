Cowboys, QB Luke McCown agree to one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys are adding much-needed depth at quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Luke McCown has agreed to a one-year, $250,000 deal. It's a one-year minimum with $80,000 to sign and $170,000 guarantees on his base.

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore, and rookie Cooper Rush on their roster but needed another backup after losing Zac Dysert to a back injury. He is expected to be out for the season.

McCown, 36, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004. He last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2015. The Saints re-signed McCown last season to a two-year, $3 million contract. He was released this offseason after they signed Chase Daniel.

In his career, McCown has completed 216 of 356 passes for 2,370 yards with nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions.