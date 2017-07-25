Saints place LB Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve

Dannell Ellerbe's stint in New Orleans is coming to an end.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Saints are placing Ellerbe on injured reserve with a foot injury, per a source informed of the move.

The Saints will waive the 31-year-old when he's healthy. He will become a free agent.

New Orleans acquired Ellerbe as part of the 2015 trade that sent Kenny Stills to the Miami Dolphins.

A former playmaking linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens, Ellerbe signed as a free-agent fish with the Dolphins in 2013.

Injuries, however, have ravaged Ellerbe's career. He's played in just 16 games the past three seasons.

With Ellerbe out, the Saints will move forward with a competition at weakside linebacker heading into training camp. Third-round pick Alex Anzalone, Nate Stupar, and Craig Robertson will likely battle for snaps.