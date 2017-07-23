Jabrill Peppers inks rookie deal with Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns were widely regarded as the biggest winners of the 2017 NFL Draft. On Sunday, they made sure all of those picks will officially be on the roster when camp opens next week.

The team announced they signed safety Jabrill Peppers to his rookie contract. The four-year deal is worth $9.48 million fully guaranteed.

Peppers was the last of the Browns' draft picks, which included other first-rounders DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku, to ink a deal.

The No. 25 overall pick was drafted by Cleveland for his ability to play safety, but coach Hue Jackson said in the spring that the former Michigan standout will see some time on offense as well.

"He's a football player, a very dynamic player," Jackson said. "Obviously, he's going to play defense for us, but we'll find a role for him over there on offense. No question."

With Peppers' deal done, only three first-round picks remain unsigned: 49ers DE Solomon Thomas, Titans WR Corey Davis and Raiders CB Gareon Conley.