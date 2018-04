After a mysterious absence on Friday, David Irving will be back with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Irving will rejoin the Cowboys in Oxnard, Calif. on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

The third-year defensive end missed conditioning and reporting on Friday, sparking questions about his whereabouts.

Irving was suspended in late June for the first four games of the season for violating the league's PED policy.