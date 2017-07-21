Denard Robinson works out for Dallas Cowboys

Shoelace took a meeting in the Lone Star State this week.

Former Jaguars running back Denard Robinson worked out with the Cowboys on Thursday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Friday.

The Michigan standout found moderate success as a running back with Jacksonville after playing quarterback throughout college. In four years in Duval, Robinson rushed for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns. The tailback led the Jaguars in yards from scrimmage (706) in 2015.

ESPN also reported Friday that the Cowboys worked out veteran back Ronnie Hillman this week.

Behind Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart in Dallas are Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and rookie Jahad Thomas. Slater added that the Cowboys are still looking for a back to replace Lance Dunbar, who signed with the Rams this offseason.