Lions president: Megatron rift will work out ultimately

The Calvin Johnson reconciliation tour rolls on.

After the retired Lions receiver said last week that he called it quits in 2016 partially due to Detroit's chronic mediocrity, Lions president Rod Wood extended a welcoming hand and an invite to training camp. Megatron has yet to accept, but the president doubled down this week on his hopes that the two sides can make up soon.

"As I said on WJR [Radio], we had a very nice, cordial exchange," Wood told reporters, per the Detroit Free Press. "I'm hoping he comes. I'm not going to say anymore beyond that. I do have confidence it'll work out ultimately."

Johnson, Detroit's all-time leading receiver, is not the first scorned former Lion to be offered a hearty "Welcome Back" this week. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders has reportedly accepted a role in the Lions organization as a team ambassador. This news comes nearly 18 years to the week when Sanders, then 31, retired at the peak of the powers, citing similar concerns as Megatron with the franchise's direction.

Lions training camp, and Megatron Watch, kicks off with rookies and veterans on July 29.