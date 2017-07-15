Christian McCaffrey: Panthers not worried about Cam

The Cam-to-Christian connection begins in earnest this weekend.

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan that he anticipates catching passes from Cam Newton in training sessions over this weekend and the next. Newton had previously been restricted from throwing during his post-shoulder surgery rehab, but, per this hype video released by the team, those days are no more.

The acquisition of the dual-threat back is one of the season's most highly anticipated roster additions, partly because of McCaffrey's namesake and college reputation as a game-breaker, but mainly due to how his presence will change the way Carolina utilizes the oft-injured Newton.

There's a lot of unknown surrounding the offense in Charlotte as training camp approaches, but McCaffrey is confident the team, and his rehabbing quarterback, will thrive.

"The biggest thing is just getting on the same page where everybody is in sync," McCaffrey said at an event hosted by DICK's Sporting Goods, per ESPN. "We're all good on our steps, we're all good on our routes, so we want to come into training camp and look fluid.

"Nobody is worried about Cam. He's going to be just fine. He's a helluva player, a helluva athlete. He'll adjust real quickly."

The Panthers hope Newton returns to his 2015 MVP form, but expect him to change his game slightly in order to protect his big body going forward. Coach Ron Rivera explained Monday that Carolina's main objective with their gunslinger will be to get the ball out of his hands faster.

McCaffrey will be happy to help in that regard.

DICK's Sporting Goods is hosting its first ever Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend starting Friday. One percent of all sales will be donated to support youth sports teams in need across the nation. Any customer accompanied by a child wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during the same weekend will receive 20 percent off his or her purchase.