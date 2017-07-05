DeAngelo Williams 'definitely playing football' in 2017

DeAngelo Williams' professional wrestling career began and ended over the weekend. Now the running back is ready to sign with an NFL team.

Williams took part in Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XV on Sunday night, which ended in a win for the 34-year-old, but came with an awkward face plant. Williams told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he participated in the wrestling match as a promise to his late uncle, who was a big wrestling fan. Williams said that the one time in the ring was enough and he's officially retiring from wrestling.

Now the 12-year pro is ready to slip back on his football cleats.

"I'm definitely playing football [this year]," Williams told Schefter. "I guess you could say I'm waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not 'guess.' You can say that. I'm waiting on the phone call. With a GM, or head coach, or whoever decides they need my services. I'll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes -- when it comes, not if, but when it comes -- then I'll be ready to step up and deliver because that's what they are asking of me when they place that phone call."

Williams said he has yet to sign a contract because doing so would have eliminated him from participating in the July 2nd wrestling match. The running back added that he's confident he'll find work at some point over the next few months.

"Football injuries are 100 percent of the game," Williams said. "People get nicked up, people get bruised, injured, things of that nature. Me, considering myself a reliable football player -- I'm not going to say reliable running back, I'm going to say reliable football player -- I know that somebody out there feels as if like they can depend on me. Whether it's the Pittsburgh Steelers, whether it's somebody else. I know there is 28 teams out there that could use my services."

Williams earned 98 carries for 343 yards and four touchdowns spelling Le'Veon Bell in 2016, including four starts. Since joining the Steelers in 2015, Williams has been one of the best backups in the NFL. Pittsburgh drafted James Conner in the third round as Williams' replacement and added Knile Davis this offseason.

Williams is right that he should find work at some point. A veteran that can play all three downs and won't break the bank will get a contract offer eventually.

In the meantime, enjoy his wrestling highlights: