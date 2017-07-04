NFL players celebrate Fourth of July on social media

Fourth of July is one holiday many NFL players can actually enjoy since it falls within the quiet period before training camps kick off at the end of the month.
On Tuesday, players from around the league went to social media to wish their fans a happy American Independence Day.
Happy #4thOfJuly! #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/h6C9MkP1VYâ NFL (@NFL) July 4, 2017
"America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." #happy4thâ Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 4, 2017
pic.twitter.com/HkCiCgl7IW
Happy Fourth of July Everyone! Be safe and be grateful! pic.twitter.com/a68FgwhZsXâ Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) July 4, 2017
Thankful for the freedom to do or be. Freedom is a state of mind which no one can take. Freedom = No Fear. #SaluteToService #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/uoY79R84Juâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July to all. Make it a safe holiday & as all ways thank u to all military personnel, both present & past & to their familiesâ Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/G7kDhm7lyrâ Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) July 4, 2017
Freedom! So grateful for the brave men & women who have served this great country to allow us our freedom! Happy Independence Day everybody! pic.twitter.com/pDO6PEfAZSâ Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th from the Schwartz kiddos! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/kRxdbZuPbkâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 4, 2017
Thankful for the Land of the free because of the Brave! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#IndependenceDay #blessed #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/5GqR73XAw7â William Beatty (@willbeatty65) July 4, 2017
â Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 4, 2017
I see I ruffled some feathers last night.. Happy Independence Day everyone!!! â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) July 4, 2017
Home of the Free! Thanks to all those who have or currently serve to protect our many freedoms. #fourthofjuly #independenceday pic.twitter.com/BVGtWJfMQcâ Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) July 4, 2017
A true American hero...Pat Tillman. pic.twitter.com/UNET4EH3Eoâ Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) July 4, 2017
Love my boys! #America pic.twitter.com/1jBFfOepz4â Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July! Excited to start this new chapter in Dallas this year pic.twitter.com/XGKbnwVzhwâ Nolan Carroll (@CarrollCity) July 4, 2017