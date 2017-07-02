Tannehill: '17 Dolphins is best offense I've played on

In his first season as the Dolphins' head coach, Adam Gase led Miami to a 10-6 finish in 2016 -- a complete 180 from their previous season. After a prosperous free agency and offseason, quarterback Ryan Tannehill believes the Dolphins boast their most talented roster yet.

"Honestly, I can say it's definitely the most talent we've had with the receiving corps, bringing everyone back, having a second year together in the same offense," Tannehill told Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. "That's going to be huge for us. Adding [tight ends] Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano, veterans who have played a lot of football, is [big]. Bringing back [running backs] Jay [Ajayi], Kenyan Drake.

"Keeping most of the offensive line together, adding a few pieces. Putting Laremy Tunsil back at his natural position. That's going to be huge for us. You start to stack all those pieces together and we have a good unit. Now it's a matter of being able to elevate our play throughout the season. Just because you have good pieces doesn't mean you're going to perform. That's what the onus was on all spring. That's what it's on throughout the summer. As we hit training camp, it's pushing each other each and every day to go out and be great. Not just be good, but really be great."

Tannehill's remarks about the offense and new additions does bode well for the team's outlook this year. But, is this revamp enough for the Dolphins to claim the AFC East title? We'll see come September.