Ravens TE Darren Waller suspended for at least a year

Another Ravens tight end has been sidelined for the 2017 season.

Backup tight end Darren Waller was suspended for at least one year without pay for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse, a league spokesperson announced Friday.

Waller is the second Baltimore tight end to be lost before training camp. The Ravens released veteran starter Dennis Pitta after he re-injured his hip during organized team activities, knocking him out for the entire season and threatening his career going forward.

The Ravens drafted Waller in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. Through two seasons, the 6-foot-7 wide receiver-turned-tight end has started in four of 18 games played. Waller has 12 career receptions on 23 targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Fortunately, the Ravens entered OTAs with a bounty of solid options at tight end. Crockett Gillmore, Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle and Ryan Malleck still remain on the roster and will battle it out for the starting position come late July.