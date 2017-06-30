Watch Jeff Fisher tell Rams players he's been fired

Happy All or Nothing day!

The highly anticipated second season of the Amazon series, which covers from start to finish the 2016 Los Angeles Rams season, dropped on Friday and is available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

On Thursday, we brought you the moment, captured by cameras, when former Rams coach Jeff Fisher told his staff that he had been fired following a Week 14 loss to the Falcons. It was an intimate look at the unfortunate side of professional sports and provided viewers with some amazing in-the-moment reactions, namely special teams coach and soon-to-be interim coach John Fassel's.

But how did Fisher's players react when they heard the news? Amazon and NFL Films crews were in the room when that happened too.

"We've had some great team meetings over the years, man. Some great ones. This is one that you're probably going to remember because I'm no longer your head coach," Fisher told players. "I just have to say, man, I love you guys. I think I can look myself in the mirror and say I've been there for each and every one of you. I've done everything I possibly can. I'll be fine. I'm going to walk out of here with my head up high.

"I want you guys to do me a favor: Finish strong. As this becomes the end of my legacy here, I'm sorry if I let anybody down; I don't think I did nor do the coaches. But this business is based on wins and losses."

Under Fassel, the Rams lost their remaining three games and finished with a 4-12 record.

Stream the Amazon Original Series All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams on Amazon Prime now on Amazon.com.