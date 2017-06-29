Veteran NFL reporter Tom Pelissero to join NFL Media

Veteran NFL reporter Tom Pelissero has joined NFL Media, it was announced today. Pelissero will begin with NFL Media starting July 1 and will contribute to NFL Network and NFL.com.

Pelissero joins NFL Media from USA Today where he covered the NFL nationally since 2013. During his time at USA Today, his team earned an Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 award. He began his career in 2003, reporting on the Minnesota Vikings for KFAN.com. After a stop with the Eau Claire (Wis.) Leader Telegram, Pelissero covered the Green Bay Packers for the Green Bay Press Gazette and the Vikings for 1500 ESPN Twin Cities.

Pelissero's work also includes hosting radio shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio and 1500 ESPN Twin Cities which he will continue to do in his role with NFL Media.

The Boston College graduate lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Sara, and their two children.

