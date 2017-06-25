Broncos' Paxton Lynch making push for starting QB

The quarterback competition is just starting to heat up in Denver.

Entering the Broncos' offseason program it seemed like Trevor Siemian might have the "upper hand" but Paxton Lynch is making a push for the starting quarterback job.

Mike Klis of KUSA-TV reports that something happened to the 2016 first-round draft pick in the final two weeks.

"His switch was flipped. He started to get it," Klis wrote for 9news.com. "He started to play as if he was doing just that - playing. Playing and not thinking about his protections and hot reads and coverages and delivering the ball on time."

Lynch agreed that he was finally starting to make some progress.

"Yeah, I mean the more reps I'm getting with these guys, the more I get to go against the defense and see the looks live compared to just on paper, it's helping me a lot," Lynch told Klis. "I think each practice I've progressively got better.

"I think it's made me and Trevor both better players going through it. Also, I think it's made the offense even better as well. Us competing, making us play better, making the guys around us play better."

Veterans report to training camp on July 26. If Lynch can continue to make great strides coach Vance Joseph will have to face a difficult task, hopefully before the start of the season. It's a decision Lynch isn't sure how it will go down.

"I guess it's up to the coaches to decide," Lynch said. "They get paid that kind of money to make those decisions. All I can do is go out there and play, get better every day and then whatever happens after that will happen."