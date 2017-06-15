Colts place Christine Michael on injured reserve

The Awakening has been put on hold yet again.

Just two weeks after signing with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Thursday it placed running back Christine Michael on injured reserve.

Per The Indianapolis Star, Michael "went down" in Colts minicamp practice Wednesday. The team replaced Michael with former Jets and Seahawks tailback Troymaine Pope on the roster.

The short stop in Indianapolis marked Michael's fifth home in the last few years. With stays in Seattle, Dallas, Washington and Green Bay, the hope in Indianapolis was Michael could finally reach the potential that earned him "awakening" praise from Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell last preseason.

Instead, Michael, who's rushed for 1,080 yards and seven scores on 254 career carries, will have to wait once more to try to make a lasting mark on the league.