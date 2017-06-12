Cam Newton won't throw at Panthers minicamp after all.

Just days after saying he anticipated the star quarterback making his return to throwing after offseason shoulder surgery during Carolina's three-day camp this week, coach Ron Rivera "got ahead of himself by one week," Bill Voth wrote on the team's official website.

Though Newton won't throw on the side with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion as Rivera anticipated, it's important to note the quarterback is still on schedule with his recovery. The plan for Newton, per Vermillion, was to throw on the side after 12 weeks (June 22), throw with the team 16 weeks after surgery and be ready for training camp in July. The 12-week recovery time for Newton is next week, and the plan for the QB is to make his on-the-side throwing with Vermillion as scheduled then.