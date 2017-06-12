Ex-Chargers tackle King Dunlap retiring after 9 years

King Dunlap is abdicating.

The former Eagles and Chargers offensive tackle will retire after nine years in professional football, his agents announced Monday.

Made expendable by the signing of Russell Okung, Dunlap was released by the Chargers in March and had opportunities to sign elsewhere, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, but has chosen to call it quits.

Dunlap started in 65 of 98 games played in over his career, but, hampered by leg injuries and migraines, only completed a full 16-game slate once (2014).