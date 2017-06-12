NFL Network to carry 16 live preseason games in 2017

Live Games on NFL Network Feature Preseason Debuts of Three First-Round Quarterbacks & Marshawn Lynch Facing the Seattle Seahawks

Only network to Show All 65 Preseason Games

Watch Live Out-of-Market Preseason Games with "NFL Game Pass"

NFL Network remains the only network to show the entire slate of 65 preseason games in 2017, highlighted by 16 live games featuring 10 playoff teams from 2016.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off Wednesday, August 9 at 7:30 PM ET when the Carolina Panthers host the Houston Texans. Each team selected top prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft, with the Panthers drafting running back Christian McCaffrey and the Texans selecting national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In addition to Watson, NFL Network will broadcast the preseason debuts of two other first-round quarterbacks live when second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears play the Denver Broncos on Thursday, August 10 at 8 PM ET, and when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 11 at 10 PM ET.

Additional live Week 1 preseason games on NFL Network include Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams hosting 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 12 at 9 PM ET, and the Chargers' first game in Los Angeles since 1961 when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, August 13 at 8 PM ET.

NFL Network airs six Week 2 preseason games live, beginning with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Minnesota Vikings Friday, August 18 at 10 PM ET. On Saturday, August 19, NFL Network offers a triple-header of live Week 2 preseason games, with the Tennessee Titans hosting the Carolina Panthers at 3 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Dallas Cowboys at 7 PM ET, and the Denver Broncos playing the San Francisco 49ers at 10 PM ET.

Week 2 concludes on Sunday, August 20 with the 2016 NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4 PM ET, and the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the New Orleans Saints at 8 PM ET.

NFL Network will air one game during Week 3 on Thursday, August 24 at 7 PM ET between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with a Week 4 double-header on Thursday, August 31. At 7 PM ET, the New York Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders playing Lynch's former team, the Seattle Seahawks, at 10 PM ET.

To view the entire 2017 preseason schedule on NFL Network, visit: http://www.nfl.com/network/preseason.

All NFL Network programming -- including 16 LIVE preseason games and re-airs of all 65 preseason games -- can also be streamed on the NFL Mobile from Verizon app (NFL.com/mobile) and via Watch NFL Network on tablet (NFL Mobile, Watch NFL Network and NFL on Windows 10 apps), PC (NFL.com/watch), Xbox One and Xbox 360 (NFL on Xbox app) and other connected TV devices (NFL app on Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV). Watch NFL Network access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/network.

NFL Game Pass provides fans in the United States with another opportunity to watch live out-of-market preseason games, as well as other exclusive content. Available for $99.99 for the 2017-2018 season, NFL Game Pass offers NFL fans the following:

» Live Preseason Games -- Watch live out-of-market preseason games (blackout restrictions apply)

» NFL Game Replays -- Watch full broadcasts of NFL games, available the same day the games are played. Additional features include condensed versions of NFL games and "All-22" and "High Endzone" angle coaches film footage

» Live Gameday Audio -- Listen to the live home and away radio broadcast for every NFL game

» NFL Game & Show Archive -- Full NFL game broadcasts from 2009-2017 are available through NFL Game Pass, as well as previous seasons of NFL shows such as Hard Knocks, A Football Life, SoundFX and America's Game

NFL Game Pass is available at www.NFL.com/GamePass, as well as on Smartphones and Tablets via NFL Mobile, and Connected TVs (Xbox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Windows 10) via the NFL app. New for this season, NFL Game Pass has undergone a complete website redesign and the search functionality

NFL NETWORK'S 2017 LIVE PRESEASON SCHEDULE

(All Times are Eastern)

Week 1

Wednesday, August 9

7:30 PM -- Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

Thursday, August 10

8:00 PM -- Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

Friday, August 11

7:00 PM -- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants

10:00 PM -- San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (joined live in progress)

Saturday, August 12

9:00 PM -- Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 13

1:30 PM â Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts

8:00 PM â Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2

Friday, August 18

10:00 PM -- Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, August 19

3:00 PM -- Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans

7:00 PM -- Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys

10:00 PM -- Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, August 20

4:00 PM -- Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8:00 PM -- New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

7:00 PM -- Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4

Thursday, August 31

7:00 PM -- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

10:00 PM -- Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders