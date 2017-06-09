Niners sign first-rounder Reuben Foster to rookie deal

The San Francisco 49ers finally have one of their first-round picks under contract.

San Francisco announced Friday the signing of No. 31 overall pick Reuben Foster to his four-year rookie deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Foster's deal includes a $4.7 million signing bonus and a series of guarantees that extend into the fourth year of his deal.

Foster's fellow first-round selection, Solomon Thomas, remains unsigned at this time.

In a remodeled front seven that includes recent acquisitions Thomas, Malcolm Smith and Elvis Dumervil, Foster is slated to be the centerpiece in two or three years time, eventually taking up the mantle from NaVorro Bowman. Foster could and should start as early as Week 1 this season if his shoulder holds up -- coach Kyle Shanhan said Foster sitting out the start of 2017 is the "worst-case scenario."

But so far, so good for the rookie, who has had nary a setback ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp and just earned a nice sum of money.