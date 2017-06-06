NFL investigating incident involving Jets LB Darron Lee

The NFL is looking into an incident involving New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee that occurred at a music festival last weekend.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to NFL.com the league is looking into a video showing Lee getting into an argument with his girlfriend before he is restrained and pulled away by Jets teammate Leonard Williams. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday night at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York.

The NFL is investigating whether Lee violated the league's personal conduct policy. Jets coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Lee would not be disciplined by the team.

"I haven't seen the videos, I got the story from everybody," Bowles said. "As far as I'm concerned, you don't want that stuff to happen. Obviously, with social media going on these days, they got to take better care of themselves. Darron understands that. We had a long talk. We've had our conversation in private, we've had it as a team and we go on from there."

The development was first reported by USA Today.

Lee, the Jets' first-round pick in 2016, is taking part in organized team activities this week. He recorded 73 tackles in 13 games as a rookie last season.