Giants WR Roger Lewis arrested on suspicion of OVI

New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested early Sunday morning in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, police confirmed to NFL.com.

According to the Reynoldsburg Police Dept., officers pulled over Lewis after observing "several" road violations. Upon pulling him over, officers found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and determined Lewis was impaired.

Lewis was taken into custody on the misdemeanor charge shortly after 4 a.m. EDT, according to the police report.

"We're aware of the situation," the Giants said in a statement.

The Giants signed Lewis, 23, as an undrafted free agent last summer, and he appeared in 13 games with the team last season. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

He was one of the players who was photographed on a boat in Miami with other Giants players in January just days ahead of their playoff opener.