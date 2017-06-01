Eagles agree to terms with first-rounder Derek Barnett

Derek Barnett is officially a member of the Eagles.

Philadelphia agreed to terms with its first-round pick on his four-year rookie deal on Thursday.

The defensive end was drafted with the 14th-overall selection out of Tennessee. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal projects that Barnett will start on Philadelphia's re-worked defensive line in Week 1.

With Fletcher Cox back at OTAs after a brief absence and Barnett locked and loaded for the next four years, the Eagles' front seven can finally visualize its potential for the upcoming season. If the early reviews are any indication, Barnett should thrive under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's guidance in 2017.