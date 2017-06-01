Lawrence has eyes on Pro Bowl after one-sack '16

Demarcus Lawrence, like most of us, would prefer to forget about 2016.

The Cowboys defensive end's third season began with a four-game suspension and ended with a back injury. Lawrence, who totaled eight sacks in a breakout year in 2015, finished with just one QB takedown through nine games one season later.

That token sack, among other things, had Lawrence all hot and bothered during organized team activities this week.

"A one-sack year? That's not me," Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday. "I've already got that in my mind, you know, that I'm going to be the best. When my son grows up, I want him to say, 'Man, my dad was a beast.' The film don't lie. I've just got to make sure I put it on the film now."

Part of Lawrence's frustration over last season's production and Dallas' unproven front seven going into 2017 could stem from the fact that he is entering a contract year. Lawrence is slated to make roughly $1.2 million in the final season of his rookie deal, but swears he isn't thinking about those numbers heading into the preseason.

"I mean, my job is my job. I can't sit here and try to put pressure on top of myself," Lawrence continued. "I've got enough pressure coming off an injury, coming off a one-sack year.

"My goal is 10-plus sacks all the time. I feel like I can be a Pro Bowl player, I just haven't lived up to those expectations dealing with the injuries and my personal issues."

Regarding his ailing back, Lawrence added that he is "feeling great" and is in "the best shape possible to go out and do everything I can this year."

Lawrence remains the most threatening piece in the Cowboys' front seven, which this offseason saw the addition of rookie pass rusher Taco Charlton through the draft but the subtraction of Randy Gregory and David Irving due to respective one-year and four-game suspensions.

With little help surrounding him, Lawrence will need to put up substantially better numbers than one sack and 11 tackles to help improve the Cowboys' front seven, arguably their weakest position group, and keep Dallas afloat in the competitive NFC East.

In a vital contract year, he intends to do so.