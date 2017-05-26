Breshad Perriman impressing Ravens in OTAs

The early reviews are in: The Baltimore Ravens are really high on Breshad Perriman through one week of OTAs.

The wide receiver is entering his third year as a pro, but only his second as a healthy option for Joe Flacco. With Steve Smith retired and Mike Wallace the only other notable wideout to warrant receiving targets, Baltimore needs a big year out of its former first-round pick. According to the man himself, the Ravens will get one.

"I feel like my concentration level is at a pretty high level right now -- an all-time high," Perriman said Thursday, per the Baltimore Sun. "Right now, I'm just going out there, and when I'm on the field, I'm not thinking about anything but football."

The wideout added that his chemistry with Flacco is improving and that the two are in a good place right now. Perriman boasted a similar optimism last week when he said that he was "expecting a huge year" for himself.

But don't just take his word for it. Here's a slew of encouraging sentiments from Perriman's teammates and coaches:

» Dennis Pitta, tight end: "You look at Breshad out here and nobody, I think, is having a better camp than him so far. He's making big plays everywhere, catching everything thrown his way."

» Mike Wallace, wide receiver, per ESPN: "He's going to surprise a lot of people. He's going to be one of the top receivers in the league this year. ... You can tell it's night and day with the confidence level. I know exactly how he's going to play. I'm the most confident person in him in the whole world."

» John Harbaugh, head ball coach: "He's had a really good five weeks. He looks very healthy, he looks very fast. He beat Jimmy [Smith] one time and I asked Jimmy about it and he goes, 'Hey man, I think I would have pulled my hamstring if I had chased him right there.' [Perriman] eats up a lot of ground. He's running routes very well and he's catching the ball well, but again, he's got to keep building, keep stacking."

The above triplet of endorsements suggests, even in May, that the receiver is due for a breakout campaign, one that improves on the substandard 33-catch, 499-yard 2016 season.

Will Perriman live up to the pre-pre-preseason hype? Or are the Ravens whispering tropes to the wind?