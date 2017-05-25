Tannehill will wear brace, says knee is '100 percent'

The Miami Dolphins opened organized team activities with their signal-caller at full strength.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill told reporters Thursday he felt "100 percent" following an offseason of speculation regarding his partially torn ACL. The injury, suffered in December, forced Tannehill to miss the final three games of the 2016 regular season and Miami's wild-card loss to the Steelers.

Tannehill added that he will wear a brace during the season and will have no limitations in his movement.

News of Tannehill's full recovery was reported in February, but this is the first time the quarterback has publicly addressed the health of his knee.

That Tannehill is "fully confident" in his knee and mobility going into 2017 is obviously great news for him and the Dolphins. In their first season under Adam Gase, the Dolphins made the postseason for the first time since the short-lived Chad Pennington era and were beginning to develop an identity on offense behind Tannehill's efficient passing and Jay Ajayi's bruising ground game before the quarterback's untimely injury. Having him fully healthy for the summer, as expected, is a good sign for the development of Gase's offense in 2017.