Ndamukong Suh 'sick and tired' of losing in playoffs

In 2015, when Ndamukong Suh took a Brinks truck of cash to move to Miami and join the Dolphins, the All-Pro defensive tackle cited owner Stephen Ross' presence, saying the team had "a great owner that wants to win, and knows the process of doing that."

Two years later, Suh is still searching for that winning touch. He's gotten no further than he did in all his years with the Detroit Lions.

Suh has one playoff appearance in South Beach, this January's shellacking at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Suh, two years into a six-year $114 million contract, is tired of not making it past the first round of the postseason.

"For me personally, I'm definitely sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further," Suh said Tuesday, via the Palm Beach Post. "I think everybody feels that way."

The 30-year-old has been to the playoffs three times in his first seven seasons (two in Detroit, one in Miami), getting wiped out of the postseason in one game each time.

Suh was particularly disappointed in how the Dolphins lost their final two games of last season, getting smoked by the Patriots and Steelers by a combined 39 points while giving up 65 points. The defensive tackle was troubled by Miami's poor run defense the past two seasons, for which he takes responsibility.

"I put a lot of it on myself in regards to your question about the run defense," Suh said. "I'm supposed to be the anchor. I plan to be the anchor and continue to be that way."

Heading into his third season in Miami, Suh believes the culture has changed under head coach Adam Gase. Double-digit wins and simply making the playoffs aren't enough.

"I think everybody feels that way," Suh said. "Having a good conversation with [Gase], with my time away and my time here, it's a good feeling. It feels like guys weren't satisfied with where we were at. It's exciting, from my vantage point, to see hunger still. That was not OK the way we finished, especially the last two games of our season."