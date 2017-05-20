Dontrelle Inman has core surgery, will return by camp

The Chargers' second-leading receiver from 2016 will be forced to miss some time.

Dontrelle Inman will be out until the start of training camp, after recently undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source informed of his situation. Dr. William Meyers of Philadelphia conducted the surgery.

Inman, who signed a one-year tender with Los Angeles in the offseason, is coming off by far the most productive season of his young career. The fourth-year wideout started all 16 games in 2016 and recorded career-highs in receptions (58), yards (810) and touchdowns (4).

It remains to be seen where the Canadian Football League product will sit on Los Angeles' depth chart come September. The Chargers' receiving corps, compiled of Keenan Allen, rookie Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Inman, Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates, is one of the deepest in the league.

The competition on Philip Rivers' flanks should make for some entertaining headlines and roster speculation when camp arrives at the end of July. Thankfully for Inman, he'll be fully recovered by then.