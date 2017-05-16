Texans add offensive tackle Breno Giacomini

The Houston Texans will be without right tackle Derek Newton for the 2017 season. So on Tuesday, they took a step toward finding an offensive lineman who might be able to replace him.

The club announced it has signed former New York Jets right tackle Breno Giacomini, perhaps in an effort to fill the spot vacated by Newton, who suffered two patellar tendons in Houston's 27-9 loss to the Broncos last October.

Giacomini started 37 games for the Jets the last three seasons before his release in February. The 6-foot-7, 318-pound tackle was a mainstay on the Jets' O-line in 2014 and 2015, but a back injury limited him to just five games in 2016.

The Texans, though, are in desperate need of a starting right tackle. With Newton set to spend all of 2017 recovering from knee surgeries, the Texans might just be counting on Giacomini if veteran Chris Clark, who filled in for the injured Newton last season, and fourth-round pick Julie'n Davenport can't come through.