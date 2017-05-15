Packers LB Biegel breaks foot, could return for camp

The Green Bay Packers will be without their rookie linebacker for the rest of spring camp.

Fourth-round selection Vince Biegel broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot recently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of his situation. The linebacker is expected to miss all of spring camp, but could be ready for training camp in late July.

ESPN first reported the news.

The foot injury is a recurring one for Biegel. The 108th overall selection out of Wisconsin suffered a similar injury during his senior year in Madison.

Biegel also left his first practice at rookie minicamp on May 5 with a "minor" hand injury. The linebacker has not signed his rookie deal yet.