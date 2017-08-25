Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 126-150

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.
My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 126-150.
126. Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
127. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
128. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
129. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
130. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
131. Deatrick Nichols, CB, South Florida
132. Daniel Imatorbhebhe, TE, USC
133. Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
134. Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee
135. LJ Scott, RB, Michigan State
136. Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt
137. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
138. Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State
139. Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida
140. Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State
141. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
142. J.K. Scott, P, Alabama
143. Jamarcus King, CB, South Carolina
144. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
145. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
146. Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo
147. D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
148. Jacques Patrick, RB, Florida State
149. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
150. Taj Williams, WR, TCU
