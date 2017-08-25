Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 126-150

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 126-150.

126. Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

127. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

128. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

129. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

130. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

131. Deatrick Nichols, CB, South Florida

132. Daniel Imatorbhebhe, TE, USC

133. Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

134. Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee

135. LJ Scott, RB, Michigan State

136. Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt

137. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

138. Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State

139. Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida

140. Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State

141. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

142. J.K. Scott, P, Alabama

143. Jamarcus King, CB, South Carolina

144. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

145. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

146. Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo

147. D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

148. Jacques Patrick, RB, Florida State

149. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

150. Taj Williams, WR, TCU

