Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 76-100

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.
My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 76-100.
76. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
77. Azeem Victor, LB, Washington
78. Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
79. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
80. Kyle Hicks, RB, TCU
81. Martez Ivey, G, Florida
82. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
83. Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma
84. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
85. Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
86. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
87. Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
88. Kevin Toliver II, CB, LSU
89. Jaylen Samuels, FB, N.C. State
90. Braden Smith, G, Auburn
91. J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
92. Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern
93. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
94. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
95. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
96. Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
97. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
98. Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh
99. KaVontae Turpin, WR, TCU
100. Marquis Haynes, LB, Ole Miss
