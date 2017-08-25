Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 76-100

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 76-100.

76. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

77. Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

78. Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern

79. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

80. Kyle Hicks, RB, TCU

81. Martez Ivey, G, Florida

82. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

83. Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma

84. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

85. Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

86. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

87. Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech

88. Kevin Toliver II, CB, LSU

89. Jaylen Samuels, FB, N.C. State

90. Braden Smith, G, Auburn

91. J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

92. Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern

93. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

94. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

95. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

96. Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis

97. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

98. Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh

99. KaVontae Turpin, WR, TCU

100. Marquis Haynes, LB, Ole Miss

